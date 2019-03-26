Mountain Recreation Area Would Overlay Part of Monrovia; Serve on a City Board; Church Kids Help Fix Properties; Game of Thrones Trivia; Etc.

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ Perhaps you remember a measure by Congress member Judy Chu, who represents the tippy-top of Monrovia, to create a recreation area in the mountains above Monrovia and also overlaying part of Monrovia. Now California Senator Kamala Harris has introduced companion legislation in the Senate. Chi writes that "the proposed measure does not seem to impact non-Federally owned land, however, it does create an additional overlay of Federal bureaucracy over the entire NRA area (including portions of Monrovia), and it mandates that within 3-years after the passage of the law, the Secretary of the Interior prepare a comprehensive Management Plan to further the goals of legislation." The matter will be on the next City Council meeting agenda.
~ If you would like to serve on a city board or commission, there will be an informational meeting on March 27 at 6 p.m. at City Hall. https://goo.gl/kTrjbn
~ This past Saturday city staff and volunteers from the San Gabriel Valley Volunteer Center partnered with about 80 middle and high school aged students to make improvements at three properties in Monrovia, 222 E. Cyprus, 336 W. Colorado, and 611 W. Lemon. The students were led by Pastor Nick Melazzo of the First Evangelical Church in Monrovia to raise funds for a non-profit called "She Has a Name," which works to rescue girls from poverty-driven child prostitution in the shanty towns of Nairobi, Kenya. https://fecyouth.com/
~ The Library has partnered with Copper Still Grill to host a monthly trivia series. The next Trivia Night will focus on Game of Thrones on Thursday, April 4, from 6:30-8 p.m. Happy Hour begins at 6 p.m., so attendees are encouraged to arrive early. Marvel Trivia Night in May.
~ The Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills will hold its Youth of the Year Celebration to honor 2019 Mary Wilcox Youth Advocacy Award recipients, Tom and Heidi Luginbuhl, and the Youth of the Year, Mahira Mejia. Cost: $75 per person. Open bar cocktail reception, buffet dinner, and silent auction featuring artwork and home decor. https://goo.gl/PzqGxu
~ If you want to follow planned developments in Monrovia, the city has a new website just for that: http://buildingmonrovia.com/
~ There will be a second community meeting to discuss a potential sales tax measure for Monrovia. The idea is to max out the legal sales tax rate so that if and when (the city thinks "when") the county passes another sales tax it won't affect Monrovia. At the Community Center (119 West Palm Ave.) on Tuesday, March 26, from 6-7 p.m. https://goo.gl/zqwrWW
- Brad Haugaard
