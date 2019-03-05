Meeting About Proposed Sales Tax; County Area Out of GoMonrovia; Treasures Program is a Finalist; Community Gardens; Pam Fitzpatrick; Youth Sports

News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ There will be an open meeting to talk about adopting a sales tax for Monrovia. The meeting will take place at the Library Community Room on Monday, March 11, from 6-7 p.m. The idea is to max out the allowable sales tax for the city so if - as city officials believe is highly likely - the county adds a new tax, it won't get anything because Monrovians would already be paying the top allowable rate, and all the bucks would be going to Monrovia instead of to the county.
~ County area adjacent to Monrovia will no longer be part of the GoMonrovia Lyft-car program. The county declined to pony up the necessary money. Also, the big dial-a-ride buses for handicapped residents will be replaced by smaller vans (Comment: Good!). They're $3.29 an hour cheaper to operate.
~ Monrovia's Neighborhood Treasures program has been chosen as one of seven finalist - out of 30 entries - in the Best Neighborhood Program competition by Neighborhoods, USA. Monrovia's program displays public art in the neighborhoods of residents who have contributed to the community.
~ The Monrovia Community Garden Pilot Program is set to launch in May or June at Mountainside Communion Church at the northwest corner of Colorado and Magnolia. There will be private raised beds for rent, educational workshops, and public demonstration gardens. There will be an informational meeting on Saturday, April 13, in the Library Community Room from 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
~ An Old Town Memorial Bench in honor of Pam Fitzpatrick will be unveiled on March 8 (her birthday) at 10:30 a.m. in front of the Dollmakers store on Myrtle Avenue.
~ Registration is now open for the new Youth Sports Program featuring Flag Football and Cheer. The program, at Recreation Park, is open to fourth and fifth grade boys and girls. Details: https://goo.gl/oGh6H5
