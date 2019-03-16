News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Magazine Sales People Not From Monrovia High
Monrovia Schools Superintendent Katherine Thorossian reports that the district has "been alerted to a door-to-door sales scam in our community by individuals claiming to be Monrovia High School students and using the names of school staff in order to convince families to purchase magazine subscriptions." She says they're not students and the district "does not sanction door-to-door selling by its students." https://goo.gl/hUUWMK
- Brad Haugaard
