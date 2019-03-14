News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Intro to Kindergarten Meeting Monday


There will be a meeting to introduce parents to the various kindergarten programs Monrovia Schools offers. It'll be Monday, March 18, at 6 p.m at the Monrovia Unified District Office, 325 E. Huntington Dr. https://goo.gl/q1CVNs

- Brad Haugaard
