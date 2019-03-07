News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Schools Seeks Comment on Local Control Plan


Monrovia School District invites you to comment on its Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) plan. Here's the detail: https://goo.gl/yZwPDr . Click on Thought Exchange to comment.

- Brad Haugaard
