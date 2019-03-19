Monrovia Schools Students and Staff Go Bald to Fight Cancer

Clifton Middle School eighth-grader Erin Byrnes raised more than $150 to fight cancer.
More than 15 Monrovia Unified School District students and nine MUSD employees got the bald look at the fourth annual Old Town Monrovia FuzzFest on March 15, when they helped raise more than $25,000 for childhood cancer research through the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.
Students from Santa Fe Computer Science Magnet School, Monrovia High School, Clifton Middle School, and Monroe and Mayflower Elementary schools raised money.
Mayflower Elementary and Monrovia High School claimed two of the top three fundraising spots, raising more than $8,000 collectively. https://goo.gl/M8iGvF
