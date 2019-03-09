News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Identity of Man Arrested in Connection With Arson Fires
According to the LA Times, the person arrested in connection with recent arson fires is a 25-year-old Monrovia man named Ryan Dhalliwal.
https://goo.gl/ugG8Y3
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
3/09/2019
