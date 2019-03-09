News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Identity of Man Arrested in Connection With Arson Fires


According to the LA Times, the person arrested in connection with recent arson fires is a 25-year-old Monrovia man named Ryan Dhalliwal. https://goo.gl/ugG8Y3

- Brad Haugaard
