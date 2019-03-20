Monrovia Robotics Teams Need Help to Get to Houston

The Kings and Queens, and the Hippie Bots, the two Monrovia robotics teams that have won a spot to compete in the World Robotics Championship Tournament in Houston on April 16-20, have been raising money to get there. So far ...
Monrovia High's Kings and Queens has raised $1,080 of a $16,000 goal, and Clifton's Hippie Bots has raised $600 of a $15,000 goal. Still a long ways from their goals.
If you'd like to help them out ...
Donate to Kings and Queens here: https://goo.gl/NAzmRE
And donate to Hippie Bots here: https://goo.gl/WGcQHM
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment