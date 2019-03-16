News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Glimpse the Heavens Tonight


If you want a look through a telescope the Monrovia Old Town Sidewalk Astronomers will be at the corner of Myrtle and Lime for about two hours tonight, starting at about 7 p.m. tonight.

- Brad Haugaard
