Glimpse the Heavens Tonight
If you want a look through a telescope the Monrovia Old Town Sidewalk Astronomers will be at the corner of Myrtle and Lime for about two hours tonight, starting at about 7 p.m. tonight.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
3/16/2019
