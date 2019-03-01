News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Sushi Kuni


Dinner at Sushi Kuni, on the east side of Myrtle just north of Olive. Got the Spicy Pork plate for $15.50 and a beer for $4.99. Delicious, and prompt, friendly service. 

- Brad Haugaard 
