Dinner at Sushi Kuni
Dinner at Sushi Kuni, on the east side of Myrtle just north of Olive. Got the Spicy Pork plate for $15.50 and a beer for $4.99. Delicious, and prompt, friendly service.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
3/01/2019
restaurants
