Lunch at Mooncat Ramen
Lunch at Mooncat Ranen, not to be confused with Mooncat Sushi next door. It’s a cozy little place on the south side of Lime just east of Myrtle. Got the Curry Ramen for $11 and an almond milk-tea for $4. Very nice.
- Brad Haugaard
3/08/2019
