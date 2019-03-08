News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch at Mooncat Ramen


Lunch at Mooncat Ranen, not to be confused with Mooncat Sushi next door. It’s a cozy little place on the south side of Lime just east of Myrtle. Got the Curry Ramen for $11 and an almond milk-tea for $4. Very nice. 

- Brad Haugaard 
