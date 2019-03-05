News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Trader Joe's to Cut Down on Plastic Usage
Monrovia-based Trader Joe's has announced it will be cutting down on its use of single-use plastics.
https://goo.gl/9mhVYd
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
3/05/2019
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment