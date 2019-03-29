City Council to Discuss Two Monrovia Properties

Property on Highland that is under discussion.
In a closed session meeting before next Tuesday's regular Monrovia City Council meeting, the council will meet in closed session to discuss "price and terms" for two properties:
1. The parking lot at 217 E. Lime, on the north side of the street about a block and a half east of Myrtle. The city is negotiating with Overton Moore Properties, which is "a premier full service commercial real estate company," according to the company's web site.
2. A large property at 347 Highland Place, in north Monrovia and, interestingly, adjacent to the Hillside Wilderness Area.
In both instances it is unclear who the buyer is and who is the seller is. I could guess but I won't.
https://goo.gl/1V47Tj
- Brad Haugaard
