Bowmore - Timid, But Good with a Glass of Scotch
Bowmore (A470047) is a timid 8-year-old domestic shorthair with cool black smoky coloring. When he came in to the Pasadena Humane Society as a stray in mid-December he didn’t really know what was going on. He would lay under his Kuranda bed avoiding reach with a tense body posture and tucked tail. Three months later he’s doing much better and is opening up. He isn’t the extroverted type, and may never be super confident and rambunctious. He just hasn’t let his introverted tendencies stop him from a few pets now and again. He can’t resist the Churu volunteers bring him so he’ll accept some pets in exchange for the delicious snack and if he wants more attention from them, he’ll head bump their arms and hands. It might be time for a good book, a glass of Bowmore Scotch, and some Bowmore cuddles.
The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and- wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
