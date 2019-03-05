Shy But Affectionate Kitty Needs Home

Cookie (A472816) is a 4-year-old brown tabby who is a little shy at first, as you can see, but is very affectionate. Volunteers say once they approach slowly and she gains trust, she comes up to you and allows you to pet her. She was unfortunately turned in with a sister, Ginger (A472817), when their owner needed to move and couldn’t care for them any longer. They would prefer to be adopted together so they are a little bit more confident upon entering their new home. Visit Cookie and Ginger at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA.
The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
