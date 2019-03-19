News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Complying With Storm Water Law Will *Only* Cost $140 Million; Less City Control Over Development; Etc.
In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ The cost for Monrovia to comply with state law regarding the treatment of storm water has been reduced by 90 percent, from $1.4 billion "yes... BILLION," Chi writes. So - if my math is correct - that's $140 million. Chi said "the LA Regional Water Board unanimously and emphatically approved our region's Revised Enhanced Watershed Management Program plan!" There will be Measure W money available to help pay the bill. Comment: Ouch! I'll grant this is good news but even the good news is horrendous.
~ Recent State legislation prevents cities from preventing housing development projects, or imposing conditions that they be developed at a lower density if the developer seeks no variances or exceptions, "unless strict findings can be identified which indicate that a project would have a specific, adverse impact on public health or safety."
~ Assemblyman Chris Holden has named Christine Geltz as Monrovia's 2019 Woman of Distinction. She serves as President of the Monrovia Association of Fine Arts.
~ Friends of the Monrovia Public Library is sponsoring its annual Bookmark Contest, which is open to artists of all ages. Entry forms (here: https://goo.gl/b13bzM) can be turned into the Youth Reference Desk by Saturday, April 13, by 5 p.m. Winners will be notified by April 27. Winning bookmarks will be printed and available for all in time for Summer reading.
~ Don't be surprised if you see a lot of phone company trucks around town this year. Southern California Edison will be repairing approximately 550 various pieces of equipment throughout town over the next 9 months.
- Brad Haugaard
I thought you might repost the robotic teams fundraising needs.ReplyDelete