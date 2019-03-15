News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Lunch at Baja Fresh
Lunch at Baja Fresh, on Huntington at Fifth. Got a BBQ chicken salad for $8.69 and an iced tea for $2.29. Nice, and as the name says, very fresh.
Brad Haugaard
Brad
3/15/2019
restaurants
