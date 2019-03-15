News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch at Baja Fresh


Lunch at Baja Fresh, on Huntington at Fifth. Got a BBQ chicken salad for $8.69 and an iced tea for $2.29.  Nice, and as the name says, very fresh. 

- Brad Haugaard 
