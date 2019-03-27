News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Suspects Arrested in Connection with Fire at Magnolia/Chestnut Auto Shop
According to Pasadena Now, three suspects have been arrested in connection with the fire that occurred on Oct. 9, 2017 at the automotive customization and repair shop at 900 S. Magnolia, at the corner of Chestnut. The LA County District Attorney’s Office has filed 10 felony counts against Alan Sosa (39), Delmy Diaz (40) and Daniel Garcia (40). Charges include conspiracy to commit arson, arson of a structure, arson of property, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and using a device to accelerate a fire. https://goo.gl/A7AMZx
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment