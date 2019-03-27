Monrovia Unified Honors 10 Volunteers for Dedication

(From left to right) bottom row: Jan Dunbar, Susanna Aguirre, Gale Maiwandi, Glen Sycip; top row: Brian Johnson, Karyn Godbold, Cissie Andrews, Carlos Vela, and Norma Galan were honored during Monrovia Unified’s Golden Apple Awards. (Not pictured: Bruce Staller).
Ten volunteers were honored for their hard work, dedication, and passion for students during Monrovia Unified School District’s Golden Apple Awards on March 25, recognizing volunteers who have shown love for the community of Monrovia and its students.
The ceremony, which began with a breakfast provided by Monrovia’s local chapter of the Association of California School Administrators, highlighted the important role that volunteers play across the district.
“Without these volunteers at Monrovia Unified School District, our students would be deprived of many of the opportunities we now offer,” Board President Ed Gililland said. “We appreciate them so much for sharing their time to make our schools better for students, teachers, and staff.”
Honorees
• Susanna Aguirre, Canyon Early Learning Center
• Glen Sycip, Bradoaks Elementary School
• Jan Dunbar, Mayflower Elementary School
• Cissie Andrews, Monroe Elementary School
• Norma Galan, Plymouth Elementary School
• Carlos Vela, Wild Rose School of Creative Arts
• Gale Maiwandi, Santa Fe Computer Science Magnet School
• Karyn Godbold, Clifton Middle School
• Brian Johnson, Monrovia High School
• Bruce Staller, Canyon Oaks and Mountain Park School
“Those generous individuals who give of themselves and volunteer in our schools are invaluable resources for our students, teachers, and staff,” Superintendent Katherine Thorossian said. “The support for education at Monrovia Unified is impressive, and we are forever grateful to have such dedicated members of our community be a part of our students’ lives.”
Source: Monrovia Schools press release
- Brad Haugaard
