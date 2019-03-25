News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Ribbon Cutting for Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The Monrovia Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting followed by reception for Douglas Elliman Real Estate Thursday, March 28, at 4:30 p.m. at 517 S. Myrtle.

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)