Ribbon Cutting for Douglas Elliman Real Estate
The Monrovia Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting followed by reception for Douglas Elliman Real Estate Thursday, March 28, at 4:30 p.m. at 517 S. Myrtle.
- Brad Haugaard
