Students Go Bald to Support Cancer Victims
Twelve students from Monrovia Unified elementary, middle and high schools - and nine district employees - will shave their heads at the fourth annual Old Town Monrovia FuzzFest (Friday, March 15, 5 to 9 p.m. at the Old Town Street Fest), in partnership with the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. Shaving shows support for children who lose their hair during cancer treatment. Fundraising teams from Mayflower Elementary, Clifton Middle School, and Monrovia High School are currently the top three fundraising teams for the event. https://goo.gl/QhYMzD
- Brad Haugaard
