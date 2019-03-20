Arcadia Police: Seat Belt Enforcement Week

Arcadia Police will join other county police agencies next week in enforcing child and adult safety restraint laws.
Beginning on Monday, March 25, through Saturday, March 30, Arcadia Police will be looking for violations and making enforcement stops and enforcing both child and adult safety laws.
California Highway Patrol reports more than 80% of the children under four years of age killed in traffic collisions since 1990 could have survived if they were properly buckled up.
Here are the rules:
- Children under 2 years of age shall ride in a rear-facing car seat unless the child weighs 40 or more pounds OR is 40 or more inches tall. The child shall be secured in a manner that complies with the height and weight limits specified by the manufacturer of the car seat. (California Vehicle Code Section 27360.)
- Children under the age of 8 must be secured in a car seat or booster seat in the back seat.
- Children who are 8 years of age or have reached 4’9” in height may be secured by a booster seat, but at a minimum must be secured by a safety belt. (California Vehicle Code Section 27363.)
- Passengers who are 16 years of age and over are subject to California's Mandatory Seat Belt law.
