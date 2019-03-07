News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Arsonist? Second House Fire in Two Days
Another house fire, last night. This time on Walnut west of Monterey. The street is blocked off at Monterey. Arson?
Update: person of interest detained -
https://goo.gl/d7DB7u
- Brad Haugaard
