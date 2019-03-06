News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Jewish Food Festival April 7 at Library Park
On Sunday, April 7, the Jewish Federation of the Greater San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys will present the Jewish Food Festival at Library Park in Monrovia, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. This event will celebrate the diverse culinary traditions of Jewish communities throughout the world and throughout history.
The festival will feature favorites such as Matzah Ball Soup, Brisket Sandwiches, Falafel, Black and White cookies, Noodle Kugel and others. Food demonstrations will include pickle making, challah braiding and soft matzah. There will be a special Kids Zone area with bounce houses, craft projects, face painting, balloon artist, a chance to explore a fire truck and police car, and a couple places for kids to read to dogs. Other opportunities include a Beer and Wine Garden, and a Visual Arts Exhibition showcasing local Jewish artisans.
Musical performances will take place throughout the day and will be headlined by Mostly Kosher, the acclaimed klezmer gypsy-rock band that spent the past two years as part of Disney's Festival of Holidays, and children's recording artist Jason Mesches.
The event is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased at the festival or online at www.jewishsgpv.org/jewish-food-festival or by calling 445-0810. For more information about the Jewish Food Festival, please call the Jewish Federation at 445-0810.
Source: Press release
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment