Nala - Dog Looking for Soulmate
We would like to share a message from Nala with you, "Dearest Person, I have heard myself described as having an old soul. I think that's true, although I'm just a 2-year- old pup. In all honesty, life has held some challenges, but joy is a gift I'm looking to give and receive. My name is Nala which holds the meaning, 'gift'. Could we be a gift to one another? Could you be my soulmate? I hope so very much. My person would be an intuitive human that could guide me towards finding balance. A family that could help me become more trusting and confident. I would love a chance to start a new journey filled with life's gifts; peace, love and happiness. Yours, Nala."
The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and- wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
