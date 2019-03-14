News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Robotics Teams Advance to World Championship Competition


Two robotics teams from Monrovia High School and Clifton Middle School are advancing to the FIRST Tech Challenge  World Championships in Houston, Texas. https://goo.gl/WNMfQh

- Brad Haugaard
  1. Brian JohnsonMarch 14, 2019 at 10:41 AM

    Both the Kings and Queens and the Hippie Bots are desperately seeking donations and company sponsorships. If you would like to donate both teams have GoFundMe pages set up.
    For the Kings and Queens: https://www.gofundme.com/kings-and-queens-to-worlds-2019. For the Hippie Bots: https://www.gofundme.com/hippiebots2019.
    If your company would be interested in sponsoring either or both teams and having your company logo on a robot at the World Robotics Championship and as we take our triumphant return tour around Monrovia afterwards, please contact us at monroviaroboticsworlds@gmail.com

