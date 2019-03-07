Health Fair at Unity Center

News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Health and Resource Fair at Foothill Unity Center (790 W. Chestnut) on March 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Medical screenings, food, raffle, health insurance enrollment, food bank, more.

- Brad Haugaard
