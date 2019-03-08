News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Historic Homes Tour Will Have Six 'First Houses'
The Monrovia Historic Preservation Group will hold its 37th Historic Homes Tour on Sunday, May 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The tour will include six of Monrovia's "First Houses" (those built before the end of 1887).
Ticket sales will begin the end of March (not yet!) at the group's online store (using PayPal or a credit card or you can download an order form to pay by check), or at the Monrovia Chamber of Commerce (620 S. Myrtle Ave), Dollmakers' Kattywompus (412 S. Myrtle Ave) or Foothill Gym (202 S. Myrtle Ave). https://goo.gl/I9gLrc
- Brad Haugaard
