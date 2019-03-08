News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Price of Monrovia School Lunches May Go Up 25 Cents
At its next meeting (https://goo.gl/tKMjdW) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...
~ A twenty-five cent increase for the paid breakfast and lunch rate for the 2019-2020 and 2021-2022 school years.
~ Affirming - as required by law - that the Monrovia Unified School District will be able to meet its financial obligations for the 2018-19 fiscal year and the subsequent two fiscal years.
~ Honoring its Employees of the Month for March, including: Markiena Madison, Teacher at Bradoaks; Jesus Jara, Campus Assistant at Bradoaks; Janette Bacus, Teacher at Clifton Middle School; and Jose Simuta, School Office Manager at Clifton.
~ Commending district employee and US Army Major, Ken Singleton, Logistics Officer, who has been called to active duty and must report to Kuwait later this month.
