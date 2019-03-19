News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Newcomers Group for Women


Women are invited to attend the next general meeting of the social club, Newcomers and Friends of San Gabriel Valley. On April 3 there will be a 10 a.m. "meet-and-greet" coffee in Jordan Hall at Church of the Good Shepherd, 400 West Duarte Road, in Arcadia.  Free but register here: https://goo.gl/aTDHmB

Club activities include a book club, bridge, crafting, day trips, games (Bunco, Rummikub, etc.), golf, hiking, happy hour, Lunch Bunch, Mah Jongg, movies, Pinochle, and wine tasting. For more information email sgvnewcomers@gmail.com or visit www.sgvnewcomers.com

