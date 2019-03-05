News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Get $250 Worth of Low-Water Plants for Free
The Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District, which serves Monrovia, is now offering a Plant Voucher Program, giving residents up to $250 dollars worth of water efficient plants from Garden View Nursery in Irwindale.
When applying, you will be asked to provide a water bill to verify residency within the service area. Once verified, you'll get a voucher number which you can present at the nursery for plants.
For additional information or to apply, go here: https://goo.gl/XFeTgx. For questions email plantvoucher@ecotechservices.net.
- Brad Haugaard
