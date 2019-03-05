News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Get $250 Worth of Low-Water Plants for Free



The Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District, which serves Monrovia, is now offering a Plant Voucher Program, giving residents up to $250 dollars worth of water efficient plants from Garden View Nursery in Irwindale.

When applying, you will be asked to provide a water bill to verify residency within the service area. Once verified, you'll get a voucher number which you can present at the nursery for plants.

For additional information or to apply, go here: https://goo.gl/XFeTgx. For questions email plantvoucher@ecotechservices.net.

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)