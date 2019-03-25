News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Why - Despite the Rain - We're Still in a Drought

The Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District explains why we're still in a drought - its not the amount of rain, it's the water table, which is still low. https://goo.gl/m1JLwj

- Brad Haugaard
