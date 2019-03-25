News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Why - Despite the Rain - We're Still in a Drought
The Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District explains why we're still in a drought - its not the amount of rain, it's the water table, which is still low.
https://goo.gl/m1JLwj
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
3/25/2019
