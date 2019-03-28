Monrovia Police: Mom Won't Give Son Money, He Hits Her; Social Security Phone Scam; She Scratches Him; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for March 21-27. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 424 service events, resulting in 71 investigations.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
March 22 at 2:19 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Duarte called to report a male and female arguing in the area and causing a disturbance. Officers responded and located the subjects. An investigation was conducted and the male subject was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Traffic Collision
March 22 at 10:21 a.m., a traffic collision was reported at the intersection of Fifth and Huntington. A motorist was involved in a minor, non-injury, traffic collision with another vehicle. She requested an officer assist them in exchanging information only and did not desire a report. Information was exchanged.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 22 at 8:00 p.m., a subject was reported soliciting in a parking lot of a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill. Officers arrived to the location and contacted the subject. The subject smelled of alcohol and was determined to be too intoxicated to care for himself or the safety of others. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 22 at 8:40 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 400 block of W. Huntington when he saw a man stumbling along the sidewalk, nearly falling into the street. The officer contacted the subject to check on his welfare and determined the man was too intoxicated to care for himself or the safety of others. He was arrested for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 22 at 11:07 p.m., officers were patrolling the 2500 block of S. Myrtle when they saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and swerving in lanes of traffic. A traffic stop was conducted and further investigation revealed the driver was intoxicated. The driver was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Battery
March 23 at 6:27 p.m., a physical altercation between a male and female was reported at a residence in the 1700 block of S. Mayflower. Officers arrived on scene, but the male subject fled prior to their arrival. The female victim is the male suspect's mother. She reported that her adult son came to her house asking for money, and when she refused to give him money, he battered her. The victim was treated on scene by Monrovia Fire Department paramedics for minor injuries. An emergency protective order was obtained against the suspect. Investigation continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
March 23 at 9:16 p.m., an officer detained a suspicious subject who was loitering in the 700 block of E. Huntington where an alarm activation occurred. During a consensual search of the subject, a methamphetamine pipe was recovered from his pocket. He was arrested and later released with a citation to appear in court.
Fraud / False Personation – Suspects Arrested
March 23 at 10:16 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report a shoplifting incident that had just occurred. Officers arrived on scene and located the suspects. During the investigation, the female suspect produced someone else's identification to officers and tried to pass it off as her own. The male suspect was found to be in possession of various identification cards and bank cards issued to different people. Both suspects were arrested for a variety of charges. During the booking process, it was revealed that the female suspect was not truthful about her name. Once she was positively identified, a computer check revealed she had a full-extradition warrant from the US Marshalls for her arrest.
Driving Under the Influence / Non-Injury Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
March 23 at 11:21 p.m., a vehicle was traveling east in the 400 block of W. Duarte and collided into a parked vehicle. Officers arrived on scene and during the collision investigation, there were indicators that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Field sobriety tests were conducted, and the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Burglary
March 24 at 4:45 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 700 block of E. Huntington. The victim called to report his vehicle was broken into while it was parked at a business. The vehicle window was smashed and miscellaneous paperwork was taken. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
March 24 at 4:17 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington. An employee called to report that two suspects entered the store, took merchandise and fled in a vehicle. Investigation continuing.
Telephone Scam
March 25 at 7:08 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of E. Los Angeles reported she had received a call from a male suspect who identified himself as working for the Social Security Administration. The suspect threatened that if she did not give him her social security number, he would send the FBI to her house to arrest her. The victim hung up the phone and called the police. The investigation determined this was a scam telephone call with the intent to defraud the resident. Several other residents throughout the city received similar calls throughout the day.
Trash Picking / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 25 at 9:17 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Shamrock reported a male subject rummaging through homeowners private trash cans. Officers responded and contacted the subject, who advised he knew he was not permitted to rummage through trash cans, but was going to continue doing it anyway. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrant and taken into custody.
Shoplifting
March 25 at 4:52 p.m., security for a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a shoplifting incident that just occurred. A male suspect entered the store with an empty shopping bag, filled the bag with clothes, and then ran out of the store without paying for the merchandise. Officers searched for the suspect, but could not locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
March 26 at 9:07 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 100 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived and spoke with all parties involved. No one was injured and the party at fault was issued a citation.
Grand Theft
March 26 at 3:22 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called police to report a theft. A male suspect went into the business and stole power tools. He fled the location in a green Toyota Camry before the employee could call police. The suspect was not located and the investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
March 26 at 9:23 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 800 block of W. Huntington. The victim reported his vehicle was broken into while he was inside a business. Officers arrived and located an additional vehicle that was burglarized. The two vehicles had the windows smashed and items taken included suitcases, backpacks, a laptop and miscellaneous personal items. Investigation continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / False Identity / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 27 at 9:16 a.m., a Monrovia Police Detective was traveling through the 500 block of W. Colorado when he saw a vehicle with expired registration tags. The detective stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver. The detective saw a glass pipe that had been used to smoke methamphetamine in plain view in the vehicle. The suspect was arrested and then he provided a false name to officers during the booking process. Previous booking photographs revealed who he was and it was discovered he had a no-bail felony warrant for his arrest, which was added to his charges.
Residential Burglary In-Progress
March 27 at 10:57 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of Mill Run called police to report that two male suspects had just burglarized her neighbor's home and were fleeing the area in a black vehicle after the house alarm was activated. Officers arrived, but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle. Nothing was seen in the suspect’s hands as they ran from the house. The suspects had shattered a window to gain entry. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
March 27 at 11:17 p.m., a family disturbance was reported at a residence in the 200 block of W. Pomona. Officers arrived and located the subjects involved. The officers determined there was an altercation between a male and female subject. During the altercation, the male subject suffered multiple scratches and abrasions. After investigation, the female was determined to be the aggressor and was arrested for domestic violence.
