News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Oops! Forgot to Put the Brake On; Domestic Violence; Lots of Crimes Involving Cars; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for March 7-13. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 414 service events, resulting in 84 investigations.
Theft / Vehicle Tampering – Suspect Arrested
March 7 at 3:38 a.m., a caller reported seeing a male subject attempting to enter his neighbor’s vehicle in the 700 block of W. Olive. Officers responded and located the suspect. The investigation revealed the suspect had stolen items from an unlocked vehicle in the area and attempted to enter another. He also provided a false name to officers. After being positively identified, he was found to be on parole. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
March 7 at 6:12 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 2600 block of Doray Circle. The victim reported both the front and back driver-side windows were shattered on his vehicle, and the suspect ransacked the center console. It did not appear anything was taken from the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
March 7 at 8:38 a.m., a vandalism incident was reported in the 2600 block of Doray Circle. The victim reported that the rear driver-side window of her vehicle was shattered. Officers responded and conducted an investigation, but no suspect was identified. The investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 7 at 1:57 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Olive and Myrtle when he saw a known male subject he knew had a warrant for his arrest. The subject was riding a bicycle and tried to flee when he saw the officer. The officer followed the suspect and called for additional officer assistance. While attempting to evade the officers, the suspect crashed his bicycle and then tried to run. He was quickly taken into custody. He was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery
March 7 at 5:33 p.m., a female subject reported a battery incident in the 900 block of W. Duarte. She was involved in an argument with her daughter, and her daughter pushed her and caused some scratches. Officers arrived and found the daughter had fled prior to their arrival. The investigation is ongoing.
Vehicle Burglary
March 7 at 5:52 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 700 block of Monterey. The suspect stole keys, receipts, earrings, and other miscellaneous items sometime during the previous evening. The investigation is ongoing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
March 7 at 7:37 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported at the intersection of Peck and Live Oak. A driver was stopped at a red light at the intersection and was rear-ended by another vehicle. The suspect driver reversed the vehicle and fled the area, heading north on Peck Road. Officers arrived and checked the area for the suspect vehicle, but it was not located. The investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 8 at 7:16 p.m., officers responded to an injury traffic collision at Duarte and Mayflower. A vehicle was traveling north on Mayflower, when another vehicle traveling south made a left turn and collided into the driver-side rear portion of the vehicle, causing it to flip over. Both drivers complained of pain, but refused transport to the hospital.
Weapon Offense
March 8 at 7:29 p.m., a caller reported a male suspect talking to himself while holding a knife inside a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill. Officers responded and saw the suspect carrying a switchblade. The suspect was cooperative with officers. He was arrested for being in possession of a switchblade knife.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
March 9 at 3:04 a.m., a caller reported a vehicle hit a parked car while traveling west on Chestnut. Officers checked the area and located the unoccupied suspect vehicle stopped in the middle of the street at Mayflower and Chestnut. After further investigation, officers located the suspect in her nearby apartment. The suspect admitted to the collision. A report was completed and sent to the District Attorney’s for possible filing of charges.
Grand Theft
March 9 at 10:45 a.m., a caller reported that someone stole the catalytic converter off his parked vehicle in the 800 block of W. Walnut. Officers arrived and a report was taken. The investigation is ongoing.
Domestic Violence / Robbery
March 9 at 10:54 a.m., a domestic violence/robbery incident was reported to police. The female victim advised she had just been assaulted by her ex-boyfriend while they were driving near the intersection of Lemon and Mountain. The two subjects were arguing and the victim asked the male subject to exit the vehicle. As he did, he grabbed her cell phone. She attempted to reach for her phone and he punched her in the face. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. The suspect is known and a wanted person warrant was issued for his arrest.
Domestic Violence
March 9 at 10:58 a.m., an officer responded to a domestic violence report in the 200 block of Terrace View. The victim was involved in an argument with her boyfriend, who lives with her. He became angry and began hitting and slapping her, causing her to hit her head on the marble seating in the shower. He then began kicking her and drug her down the stairs. He then left the location prior to police arriving. The victim sustained multiple cuts and bruises, and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The suspect is known and a wanted person warrant was issued for his arrest.
Grand Theft of Catalytic Converters
On March 9, police received three separate calls reporting the thefts of a catalytic converters. The thefts occurred in the 500 block of Parkrose, the 1100 block of Teresita Circle, and the 1800 block of S. Alta Vista. The investigations are ongoing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 9 at 10:06 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a bicyclist for a vehicle code violation near the intersection of Mayflower and Evergreen. The subject was found to be on probation and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
March 9 at 10:13 p.m., police dispatch received a call reporting that a vehicle had collided into a building in the 1100 block of S. Fifth. Officers arrived and found a delivery driver had forgotten to place his vehicle into park when getting out for a delivery. The vehicle then rolled into the building, causing minimal damage. A report was taken.
Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence
March 10 at 3:03 a.m., a driver was traveling in the 800 block of Magnolia when he collided into multiple parked cars. Officers arrived and found the vehicle had rolled over onto its side. The driver appeared to be intoxicated. He complained of pain to his neck and chest, and was taken to a hospital for treatment. A report was completed and sent to the District Attorney’s office for possible filing of DUI charges.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 10 at 3:10 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation near the intersection of Duarte and Enterprise Way. During the traffic stop, the officer suspected the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 10 at 4:04 a.m., a caller reported a driver passed out inside a vehicle that was still running in the 500 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and saw the vehicle on the curb. Further investigation revealed the driver was intoxicated. The driver was arrested for DUI.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 10 at 4:44 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation near the intersection of Duarte and Myrtle. The driver appeared intoxicated and field sobriety tests were conducted. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
March 10 at 5:45 p.m., officers arrived at a residence in the 600 block of Vaquero to assist a domestic violence victim in retrieving her property. The male suspect was at the location and was contacted by officers outside the home. He was arrested for domestic violence and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
March 11 at 10:11 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of W. Duarte regarding a family disturbance. An investigation revealed a couple had been arguing and the alteration became physical. One of the male subjects suffered an injury as a result. The other was determined to be the aggressor and was arrested for domestic violence.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 12 at 3:35 a.m., a caller reported a vehicle was driving with only three tires near the intersection of Mountain and Central. Officers responded to the area and conducted a traffic stop. The driver showed signs of intoxication. After field sobriety tests were conducted, she was arrested for DUI.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 12 at 7:48 p.m., a vehicle traveling near the intersection of Duarte and Magnolia turned left directly into another vehicle. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. One driver complained of pain, but refused medical treatment. The driver of the first vehicle was issued a citation for failing to yield the right of way.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
March 12 at 9:45 p.m., a female caller reported she had been assaulted by her boyfriend in the 300 block of S. Lincoln. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation that revealed the female caller was the aggressor. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
March 13 at 1:15 p.m., a female customer of a grocery store in the 100 block of W. Huntington reported that someone had stolen her wallet from her shopping cart while inside the store. Her wallet was inside her open purse in the shopping cart. She believes someone took the wallet out of her purse when she wasn't looking. The investigation is ongoing.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 13 at 2:20 p.m., a traffic collision was reported at the intersection of Magnolia and Central. Officers responded and conducted an investigation. One of the drivers was transported to a nearby hospital to be checked out. The other driver was not injured.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment