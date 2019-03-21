Monrovia Police: Driver Ticketed for Heroin, Meth; Bike Rider Steals Bike; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for March 14-20. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 446 service events, resulting in 93 investigations.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
March 14 at 11:16 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of S. Mayflower called to report that someone attempted to steal his vehicle. The resident discovered the steering column had damage consistent with an attempt theft. The suspects did not get the vehicle started, and rummaged through the contents of the vehicle before fleeing. Investigation continuing.
Residential Burglary
March 14 at 1:05 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 400 block of E. Lime. The resident had returned home and discovered his front door was closed, but no longer locked. He walked through his home and saw it had been burglarized. He called police. The investigation is ongoing.
Grand Theft Auto
March 14 at 1:30 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 1000 block of Royal Oaks. The vehicle is a 2001 Mitsubishi Galant that was parked on the street. The vehicle was taken sometime during the night. Investigation continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
March 14 at 7:47 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation. During the stop, the officer saw the driver was acting suspicious and appeared to be concealing something behind his seat. A consensual search of the vehicle revealed the driver was concealing heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The driver also had a suspended license. He was arrested for the charges and taken into custody. He was later released on a citation to appear in court.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
March 14 at 11:32 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of W. Walnut called to report a suspicious person loitering behind a tree. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. While the officers were speaking with the subject, he indicated he had a fixed blade knife concealed in his pocket, ready for use if needed. The knife was confiscated and the subject was arrested for the weapon offense without incident.
Grand Theft
March 15 at 7:44 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of Crescent called to report someone had entered his unlocked vehicle during the night and took two laptop computers, gift cards, a purse, a wallet and miscellaneous credit cards. Investigation continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 15 at 8:53 p.m., officers responded to an injury traffic collision in the area of Foothill and Alta Vista. A motorcyclist was traveling east on Foothill, approaching Alta Vista, when a vehicle made a left turn in front of him onto Alta Vista. The motorcyclist veered to avoid a collision, causing him to fall to the ground. The Honda continued south on Alta Vista without stopping. The motorcyclist complained of pain to his right leg and wrist, but did not want to be taken to a hospital for treatment.
Violation of Court Order – Suspect Arrested
March 15 at 9:59 p.m., a resident in the 1200 block of Sherman called police to report a known female subject that was in violation of an active domestic violence restraining order. Officers arrived and located her in the backyard of the location and she was arrested for violating the court order.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 16 at 1:04 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 2000 block of S. Myrtle when he stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation. During the stop, the officer suspected the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The officer conducted field sobriety tests and determined the driver was driving under the influence. The driver was arrested and taken into custody for DUI.
Public Intoxication / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
March 16 at 2:09 a.m., a disturbing subject was reported in the 400 block of S. Shamrock. Officers arrived and located the subject. The subject was determined to be too intoxicated to care for his own safety and a computer check revealed he had outstanding warrants for his arrest. The subject was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
March 16 at 2:30 a.m., a citizen called police to report a female subject in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle that was acting bizarre. Officers responded and located the subject. She was found to be in possession of used syringes and heroin. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Felony Driving Under the Influence / Evading – Suspect Arrested
March 17 at 10:19 p.m., a caller in the area of Mountain and Huntington called police to report a possible drunk driver. Officers responded and located the vehicle and driver, who would not pull over. A brief, slow-speed pursuit was initiated, but the driver ultimately pulled over and complied. After investigation, the driver was arrested for DUI. A computer check revealed the driver had prior DUI convictions. He was booked for felony DUI and for evading.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 18 at 12:23 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation. During the stop, the officer suspected the driver was under the influence of alcohol. An investigation was conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI. He was taken into custody and held for a sobering period.
Prowling / Theft of Bicycle – Suspect Arrested
March 18 at 3:37 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Fano called police to report a male subject that jumped the wall of her complex carrying a bicycle. She then saw him riding a bicycle while carrying another bicycle away from the property. The suspect was detained nearby by officers and admitted to stealing the bicycle he was carrying. The suspect was arrested.
Bicycle Theft
March 18 at 8:18 p.m., a bicycle was reported stolen from outside a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The victim had left the bike in front of the store and when he came out, his bicycle was gone. There is no suspect information at this time. Investigation continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
March 19 at 12:39 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 400 block of S. Ivy when he stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation. The driver showed signs of impairment and a DUI investigation was conducted. The driver was arrested and found to be in possession of a controlled substance. The subject was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Petty Theft
March 20 at 5:09 p.m., a resident in the 1200 block of S. Magnolia reported someone had stolen the catalytic converter from his parked vehicle the day before. No witnesses were located. This investigation is continuing.
Door-to-Door Scam Alert
Over the past weekend, the Monrovia Police Department received reports of two types of door-to-door scams going on in Monrovia neighborhoods. In both scams, the suspects claim to be Monrovia High School students raising money. In the first scam, the suspects claim to be students and use the names of school staff in order to convince residents to purchase magazine subscriptions. In the second scam, the suspects are claiming to be students selling gift cards to raise money for college. Please be aware that these incidents are scams and do not hesitate to contact the Monrovia Police Department to report any suspicious activity. To report a scam, call the police information line at (626)256-8000 or dial 911 if the incident is of a threatening nature or you feel unsafe.
