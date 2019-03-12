Meeting on Four Big Projects Planned for City; Sales Tax Meeting; TWO Burgerim's; Etc.

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ A joint City Council / Planning Commission meeting will be held Wednesday, March 20, at 6 p.m. will consider four major projects planned for Monrovia ...
- Trammell Crow Residential - The Alexan Specific Plan - A 436-unit project proposed to be built at 1625 S. Magnolia Ave.
- Fifield Realty Corporation - West Pomona Transit District - A 310-unit project proposed to be built at 123 W. Pomona Ave.
- MW Investment Group - Arroyo at Monrovia Station - A 284-unit proposed project to be built on the City block by South Magnolia to the west, South Primrose to the east, West Evergreen to the north, and West Pomona to the south.
- City Park-and-Ride Lot - A ~130 key Cambria hotel project located on the City's park-and-ride lot at the southwest corner of Myrtle Avenue / Pomona Avenue.
~ There will be a second community meeting to discuss a possible sales tax at the Community Center on Tuesday, March 26, from 6-7 p.m. Chi writes: "We want to hear from the community to see if a local tax measure could be a viable solution for Monrovia as we search for ways to protect our local sales tax capacity from other governmental jurisdictions, including LA County."
~ Two high-end Burgerim restaurants may open in Monrovia. Chi reports that "a franchise operator recently leased the former Sprint store in Old Town located just north of Studio Movie Grill to open a Burgerim." A Burgerim is already planned for 1108 S. Fifth Ave. at the Areum Apartments. https://www.burgerim.com/
~ Monrovia Neighborhood Services Program Coordinator, Ariel Tolefree-Williams, was selected as one of Assembly District 48's 2019 Woman of the Year recipients.
~ If you don't want to use a cell phone app to get a Lyft ride, you can book a GoMonrovia Lyft ride by calling in to the dispatch center. BUT, if you do that you have to pre-register. Chi said this will cut back on underage riders and simplify billing. If you use the app, no change. Here's the registration form: https://goo.gl/PqmYnf
~ The Monrovia Public Library is celebrating Women's History Month with activities and a wall of trivia in the Youth Services Area. Also Wonder Woman display in the lobby.
~ Telecommunication veterans Steve Berkson and Roger Anderson founded the Monrovia business, Jolly Roger Telephone Company, which patches callers through to a robot that wastes their time with absurd conversation: "Did you wash my leggings?" They appeared on Shark Tank. No deal but a lot of exposure.
~ Librarian Mabel Cross and Veterans Resource Center volunteer Joe Callahan were interviewed by CBSLA and told about all the resources the center has for veterans and their families. Video here: https://goo.gl/4jmg57
~ Community Media of the Foothills has a new Executive Director, David Palomares.
~ To raise awareness of suicide prevention, Healing Connections will host "Choose 2 Live" on Saturday, March 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Library Park. For more information call (323) 282-9892.
~ The city is accepting nominations for the 2019 Older American of the Year Award hosted by LA County Commission for Older Adults. Candidate must be a Monrovian 60 or older, working or retired, and still active in a volunteer service in Monrovia. The award is to honor and encourage older individuals to remain active in our community. Nomination form: https://goo.gl/rD7uqg
~ Mt Sierra College and the Monrovia Association of Fine Arts will host a free art show March 15-16. View the works of students and local artists and meet with them. March 15 from 6-9 p.m. and March 16 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Mt Sierra Campus (800 Royal Oaks Drive, Suite 101).
~ Assemblymember Chris Holden wants to highlight a small business. If you know of one that deserves to be recognized, use this nomination form: https://goo.gl/8WxHKb. Nominations are due by Thursday, March 14.
- Brad Haugaard
