News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
--->>>>>
Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants!
<<<<<---
--->>>>>
Online Church Services
<<<<<---
Vivian Fisher, 98, Graduated from Monrovia High School Today
98-year-old Vivian Fisher received her diploma from Monrovia High School today. She should have got it in 1938 but things happen, life interfered. Story on ABC7:
https://is.gd/IeZp1Z
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
6/04/2020
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment