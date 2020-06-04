News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Vivian Fisher, 98, Graduated from Monrovia High School Today

98-year-old Vivian Fisher received her diploma from Monrovia High School today. She should have got it in 1938 but things happen, life interfered. Story on ABC7: https://is.gd/IeZp1Z

- Brad Haugaard
