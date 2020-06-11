News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Lots of Thefts from Vehicles; Ripping Off Cell Phones; Boyfriend Arrested for Violence; Stolen Tools Found at Station Square
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 349 service events, resulting in 57 investigations.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
June 4 at 10:56 a.m., a resident of an apartment complex in the 700 block of W. Foothill reported a suspicious vehicle parked on the property that she believed might be stolen. Officers arrived and ran a computer check of the license plate which revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen. The owner was notified and he recovered his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 4 at 7:28 p.m., a vehicle was traveling in the 200 block of N. Canyon when the driver made an unsafe turning movement and collided into a parked vehicle. Officers arrived and the investigation revealed the subject had been driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Vandalism
June 4 at 9:34 p.m., a vandalism incident was reported at a car wash in the 400 block of W. Duarte. The victim saw an unknown subject throw an object at his vehicle. The object left a large dent in his vehicle. The suspect was later identified during an unrelated theft investigation at a gas station. This investigation is continuing.
Theft / Resisting – Suspect Arrested
June 5 at 4:10 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of S. Myrtle to the report of a theft that just occurred at a gas station. The subject entered the store and stole merchandise. When officers arrived and attempted to detain him, he fled on foot and hid in a nearby business. He was located and a witness positively identified him as the suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
June 5 at 7:31 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of Fowler walked outside her home to go to work and discovered someone had stolen her vehicle with her purse and personal items inside. Officers searched the area for the stolen vehicle, but could not locate it. The vehicle was entered into the Stolen Vehicle System. This investigation is continuing.
Theft From a Vehicle
June 5 at 12:53 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of S. Sunset reported someone had rummaged through his unlocked vehicle sometime during the night and took personal items from the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
June 5 at 2:38 p.m., an officer was on patrol near the parking lot of a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain when a customer flagged him down and reported his vehicle had been stolen while he was inside the store. Officers searched for the vehicle, but were unable to locate it. The vehicle was entered into the Stolen Vehicle System. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
June 5 at 8:06 p.m., a vehicle was stopped at the red light at Myrtle and Huntington, facing south, when a second vehicle rear-ended his vehicle. The first vehicle stopped on Huntington so they could exchange information, but second vehicle fled the scene. Officers arrived and checked the area, but did not find the second vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
June 5 at 9:18 p.m., a male subject came to the police station to report a battery incident that occurred on June 1. He said he was struck by another male subject in the 900 block of E. Lemon. The two subjects were involved in a verbal argument and the other subject then punched him. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
June 6 at 12:10 a.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of E. Maple. The parked vehicle was ransacked sometime overnight. Items for the vehicle, miscellaneous mail and credit cards were stolen. There were no signs of forced entry. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
June 6 at 4:39 p.m., a small, white, hatchback vehicle drove through a fence rail in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle, breaking it off halfway. The vehicle then fled west on Duarte Road. Officers arrived and checked the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Mail Tampering
June 6 at 7:22 p.m., a resident in the 2000 block of S. Peck called police to report that someone broke into his mailbox. Officers arrived and concluded that various mail had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary – Suspect Arrested
June 8 at 4:10 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Valmont called police to report a suspect inside her vehicle, which was parked in her driveway. Officers responded to the area and located a male subject lying in the back seat of the vehicle to avoid being seen. Officers detained the suspect and found him to be in possession of a center console, which did not belong to that vehicle. Officers searched the street and discovered the center console was taken from another vehicle on the same block. Officers found a third victim on the block where change was taken from a vehicle. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
June 8 at 4:38 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of Montana called police to report two suspects burglarizing his vehicle. Both suspects fled south on Primrose prior to police arrival and were not located. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
June 8 at 8:20 a.m., a resident called to report his flatbed truck had been taken from the 800 block of S. Primrose. Officers arrived and learned it had been taken sometime over the weekend. This investigation is continuing.
Theft From a Vehicle
June 8 at 10:09 a.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Norumbega. The victim reported that someone went into the vehicle during the night and stole money. The money was in two plastic cylinders. A suspect had been taken into custody for a similar theft during the night and was still in custody. The suspect's property was examined and the victim’s stolen property was found among it. The suspect in custody was charged with the additional offense and the property was returned to the victim.
Commercial Burglary
June 8 at 6:48 p.m., a burglary was reported at a cell phone store in the 600 block of W. Huntington. Three male suspects were inside the store and they were tearing the cell phone security cables from the wall which activated the store alarm system. The suspects fled in a dark blue Nissan Altima with no license plates. Officers did a search for the vehicle, but they did not locate it. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
June 8 at 11:48 p.m., a female resident in the 300 block of S. Canyon called to report she was battered by her boyfriend, who had left the residence. The boyfriend punched and kicked her during an argument. Paramedics responded and treated the victim. Officers did an area search for the suspect, but he was not located. The victim refused prosecution and an emergency protective order. Approximately thirty minutes after officers cleared the scene, the victim called back and said the boyfriend returned to the residence. Officers responded back to the residence and arrested the suspect for domestic violence.
Theft
June 9 at 8:44 a.m., a caller reported that someone broke into several company vehicles in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and found that various tools had been stolen. The video surveillance showed a subject checking the vehicles at 2:55 a.m. that day. A subject matching that description was later seen at the Station Square Park. Officers attempted to contact the subject, but he ran from the area. All of the stolen tools were found at Station Square Park and were returned to the business. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 9 at 3:58 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Myrtle and Pomona regarding an injury vehicle collision. One of the vehicles was a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s patrol car. The deputy was treated for minor injuries.
Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 9 at 4:59 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Norumbega regarding a vehicle that had collided into another vehicle and a residence. Investigation revealed the driver was driving under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested for DUI and transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.
