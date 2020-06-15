News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

--->>>>> Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants! <<<<<---
--->>>>> Online Church Services <<<<<---

Like Fetch, Dog Kisses, Long Walks? Yeah? Then Maya May Be the Dog for You

Maya is a gorgeous 7-year-old German Shepherd in the prime of her life.  She’s an active dog that enjoys being with people and would do best as the only dog. This makes her all the more devoted to her owner and she’ll hand out kisses non-stop!  Maya was quick to learn her commands of sit, down, and stay. Maya even has a "shake" command where she will shake paws with you. And she LOVES to play fetch! If playing fetch, getting kisses, and going on long walks appeal to you, then you need to fetch this dog for yourself!

The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org and fill out an online adoption application. Adoptions are by appointment only.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

- Brad ...
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)