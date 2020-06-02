News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Company With Monrovia Lab Develops Mail-In Coronavirus Test Kit
A New York company, LetsGetChecked, with a lab in Monrovia, has developed a consumer mail-in COVID-19 test kit.
https://is.gd/qNVLBz
- Brad Haugaard
