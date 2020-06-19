Library Books Coming Due; Committee to Hunt for Discrimination; Summer Y Kid Programs; Park Hours

https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ Do you - like me - have waaay overdue library books? They'll be due on July 31. But the book drops located on Lime Avenue have reopened, so you can return them any time. Returned materials will be quarantined up to a week before being reissued.
~ The Monrovia City Council is creating an ad hoc committee to review city policies, procedures and programs with an eye to racial discrimination, bias or unfair treatment, and to make recommendations.
~ YMCA Summer Day Camps for children in grades K-8 will begin July 6 at the Santa Anita Family YMCA. Arts and crafts, outdoor games, water play, free lunch, more. Call the Y at 359-9244 for registration, hours, activity and price information. Financial assistance available.
~ Canyon Park and Hillside Wilderness Preserve will have special hours July 3-5. The Wilderness Preserve will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. No reservations required. Canyon Park will be closed on Saturday, July 4, and Sunday, July 5. but will be open (with reservations) on July 3 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Brad Haugaard
