George Floyd Rally at Library Park

A group of about 150 plus people  are gathered in Library Park today to protest the death of George Floyd.

“No justice, no peace. No racist police.”

- Brad Haugaard
  1. STEPHENJune 2, 2020 at 3:20 PM

    160 idiot 156 have have no clue the name there protesting

