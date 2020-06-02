News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
--->>>>>
Online Church Services
<<<<<---
George Floyd Rally at Library Park
A group of about 150 plus people are gathered in Library Park today to protest the death of George Floyd.
“No justice, no peace. No racist police.”
- Brad Haugaard
6/02/2020
STEPHEN
June 2, 2020 at 3:20 PM
160 idiot 156 have have no clue the name there protesting
