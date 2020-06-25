Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Removed from Under Monrovia House

Not the captured cat, just a stock photo.
A mountain lion - apparently the one police warned about that was around the 800 block of West Olive and the 600 block of South Monterey - was tranquilized and removed today from under house by Monrovia police and California Department of Fish and Wildlife. People discussing the matter on Facebook say the cat is okay but may have a neck injury that made it venture so far south from the mountains. https://is.gd/6cvXSf
- Brad Haugaard
