New Book Tells the Story of Monrovia’s Earliest Days

Monrovia author Richard Singer has just published 1887: A History of Early Monrovia, the story of how people from all over the United States, and all over the world, came together to found Monrovia. This is Singer's second book on Monrovia. He earlier published Renaissance Years: A History of Modern Monrovia. See review: https://is.gd/3YrUVg
From the back cover:
“They arrived daily from nearly every state in the Union ... Yankees from New England, Hoosiers from Indiana, Georgians and Texans, Minnesotans, Kentuckians and Kansans. They came too from Sweden and New Zealand, China, Canada, Ireland and Greece. They were doctors and carpenters, lawyers, shopkeepers, barbers, bakers and bankers, housewives, milliners and masons. And more than a few were real estate salesmen.
“By the end of the year, there were more than 2,000 people living in the new town. Except for the few infants born tghat year, everyone was from somewhere else. Together, they built a city.”
To buy a book, contact the Monrovia Historical Society at (626) 675-8323 or at monroviahistoricalsociety1896@gmail.com. Proceeds will help fund projects at the society's Anderson House Museum. The book is also available at the Monrovia Historical Museum, 742 E. Lemon Ave., with sales there supporting museum projects.
