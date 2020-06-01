News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

--->>>>> Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants! <<<<<---
--->>>>> Online Church Services <<<<<---

Curfew Again Tonight

Monrovia Police report that the executive curfew order issued yesterday has been extended. On again from 6 p.m. today (6/1) until 6 a.m. tomorrow (6/2).

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)