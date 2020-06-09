About 13% of Reported Monrovia Coronavirus Cases Result in Death

Today's Coronavirus cases from LA Deptartment of Public Health:
Monrovia: 174 cases (up 1), 23 deaths (up 1).
Unincorporated Monrovia: 22 cases (unchanged).
Brookdale Monrovia: 8 cases (unchanged), 1 death (unchanged).
Monrovia Gardens Healthcare Center: 74, 16 deaths. This facility has disappeared from the county's stats page, so these numbers are old.
Monrovia Memorial Hospital: 27 cases (unchanged) and 2 deaths (unchanged).
So, of the reported cases of COVID-19 (realizing that there are undoubtedly cases that are not reported) the death rate for Monrovia is more than 13 percent.
- Brad Haugaard
