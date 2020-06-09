News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

--->>>>> Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants! <<<<<---
--->>>>> Online Church Services <<<<<---

About 13% of Reported Monrovia Coronavirus Cases Result in Death

Today's Coronavirus cases from LA Deptartment of Public Health:


Monrovia: 174 cases (up 1), 23 deaths (up 1).


Unincorporated Monrovia: 22 cases (unchanged).


Brookdale Monrovia: 8 cases (unchanged), 1 death (unchanged).


Monrovia Gardens Healthcare Center: 74, 16 deaths. This facility has  disappeared from the county's stats page, so these numbers are old.


Monrovia Memorial Hospital:  27 cases (unchanged) and 2 deaths (unchanged).


So, of the reported cases of COVID-19 (realizing that there are undoubtedly cases that are not reported) the death rate for Monrovia is more than 13 percent.


- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)