Mayor Apologizes for Not Being Clear Enough That Black Lives Matter

At tonight's virtual Monrovia City Council, Mayor Tom Adams said that "Black Lives Matter to me and the city of Monrovia. If haven't been loud enough or clear enough, I apologize."
The council also adopted a proclamation saying:
"Be it resolved: Black Lives Matter."
The proclamation condemns the killing of George Floyd, says that "now is the time for change," and "if we can't get it done now we never will." It adds that while there has been progress, "much more to be done against racial discrimination." In it the city also promised that it "will review police and public safety practice to reflect no tolerance for police brutality."
There were about 29 comments from the public - in the form of letters - mostly expressing concern about racism (several criticizing Adams on that count) and on what Monrovia should do about racism, such as:
- Studying police policies (One called for "defunding" the police and another called for reducing the amount of money spent on police by 30%)
- Requiring city employees to regularly attend anti-racism training.
Other letters encouraged the city to make strong efforts to create more affordable housing.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment