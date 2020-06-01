News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Curfew Now Starts at 5 P.M.

The county just sent out a notice saying that tonight's curfew begins at 5 p.m., NOT 6 p.m., and lasts through 6 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday (June 2).

- Brad Haugaard
