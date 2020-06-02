News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Curfew Again Tonight - at 6 P.M.

Yet another countywide curfew today, from 6 p.m. today to 6 a.m. Monday morning. - Brad Haugaard
