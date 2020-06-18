News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
--->>>>>
Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants!
<<<<<---
--->>>>>
Online Church Services
<<<<<---
Dinner From T-Burgers
Dinner from T-Burgers, on the south side of Foothill a bit east of Magnolia. Got the Pastrami Sandwich for $11.49. Lots of nicely seasoned meat. Yummy!
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
6/18/2020
Labels:
restaurants
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment